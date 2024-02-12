AirAsia Philippines banks on Gen Z, millennial traveles in 2024

AIRASIA Philippines is banking on Gen Z and millennials’ strong preference for traveling with significant others, partners and family members this 2024.

According to a recent international travel survey, nine of 10 passengers ages 18 to 43 prefer to travel with loved ones to create more memorable experiences.

This is supported by AirAsia Philippines’ figures for January when the airline flew over 600,000 guests. Of this figure, Gen Zs consisted of 34 percent of the total passengers while millennials made up 58 percent.

Meanwhile, forward bookings for February, March, April and May for island destinations Boracay, Cebu, Bohol and Puerto Princesa and international destinations Taipei, Incheon, Osaka and Narita continue to increase at 700,000 seats as of Feb. 1. Of all demographics who booked for these eight destinations alone, 14 percent are Gen Z and 13 percent are millennials.