Airasia Philippines grows international passengers by 368%

MALAYSIA-BASED Capital A Berhad reported that AirAsia Philippines took the lead with a 368 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in international passengers carried, flying over 354,000 passengers.

From July to September 2023, the airline carried 1,641,107 passengers which is a 35 percent increase from the 2022 figure of 1,219,055.

AirAsia Philippines is followed by AirAsia Thailand carrying 1.8 million international passengers, up by 164 percent YoY.

AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia Indonesia both delivered about 100 percent YoY growth to 3.1 million and 1.1 million international passengers respectively.

As a group, AirAsia Philippines, AirAsia Malaysia, AirAsia Thailand and AirAsia Indonesia continued to post a strong load factor of 89 percent, carrying 14.7 million passengers on the back of 16.5 million seat capacity on 152 operating aircraft.

Consistent high travel demand post-pandemic has resulted in solid year-on-year growth with a three percentage point improvement in load factor, achieving close to 50 percent growth in passengers carried while seat capacity grew close to 45 percent.

Year-to-date, the consolidated airlines have now recovered 76 percent of passenger volume from 2019, surpassing the overall capacity recovery of 73 percent for the same period.