AirAsia Philippines targets to fly 7 million passengers in 2024

AIRASIA Philippines closed 2023 on a high note with a 91 percent load factor, a two percent increase from 2022’s 89 percent.

The airline also carried more than 6.6 million passengers which is a 57 percent increase from 4.2 million passengers flown the previous year.

AirAsia Philippines’ 2023 fourth quarter numbers also contributed 25 percent to the overall performance of the airline with 1.6 million passengers carried, translating to an 88 percent load factor.

AirAsia Philippines chief executive officer Ricky Isla points out the growth in passenger capacity due to the strong demand for air travel as well as stable jet fuel prices.

Various festivities slated towards the second quarter as well as the summer season have now dictated the booking preferences of guests. As early as Jan. 25, 2024, AirAsia Philippines experienced an increase in forward bookings for March, April and May with more than 300,000 seats already sold for top domestic destinations such as Boracay, Bohol, Puerto Princesa, and Cebu, and international destinations Taipei, Narita, Tokyo, and Incheon.

Isla said the full return of the pre-pandemic fleet this 2024 is seen to optimize flight frequency, re-activate previously shelved destinations, and open more international routes that will satisfy the travel needs of guests. / WITH PR