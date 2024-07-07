AirAsia Philippines to upgrade system on July 10

AIRASIA Philippines advised its guests with scheduled domestic and international flights on the evening of July 10, 2024, to complete their check-in via airasia.com or the AirAsia Move App at least two days before departure to facilitate smooth procedures.

AirAsia is expected to have a system upgrade from 7 p.m. on July 10 to 3 a.m. of July 11 which will affect all online transactions from bookings, check-in procedures, online kiosks, and bag drop at all AirAsia-operated airports.

Online services available through the AirAsia Move app, such as managing booking, check-in, payment for existing bookings and other add-ons and purchases, will also be temporarily unavailable.

During this period, guests are advised to go directly to the check-in counters to secure their printed boarding passes.

AirAsia Philippines also urges guests requiring medical and other special assistance to arrive at the airport earlier than 7 p.m. to facilitate their needs. / PR