Cebu

AirAsia Philippines to upgrade system on July 10

File photo
File photo

AIRASIA Philippines advised its guests with scheduled domestic and international flights on the evening of July 10, 2024, to complete their check-in via airasia.com or the AirAsia Move App at least two days before departure to facilitate smooth procedures.

AirAsia is expected to have a system upgrade from 7 p.m. on July 10 to 3 a.m. of July 11 which will affect all online transactions from bookings, check-in procedures, online kiosks, and bag drop at all AirAsia-operated airports.

Online services available through the AirAsia Move app, such as managing booking, check-in, payment for existing bookings and other add-ons and purchases, will also be temporarily unavailable.

During this period, guests are advised to go directly to the check-in counters to secure their printed boarding passes.

AirAsia Philippines also urges guests requiring medical and other special assistance to arrive at the airport earlier than 7 p.m. to facilitate their needs. / PR

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph