AirAsia ranked IN Top 20 SafeST Low Cost Airlines, #1 Best Low-Cost Airline for 2024

AIRASIA is opening 2024 with a bang with a series of accolades that highlight the airline’s high regard for the safety of its guests.

AirlineRatings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency has hailed AirAsia Group (AirAsia Philippines, AirAsia Malaysia, AirAsia Thailand, and affiliate medium-haul airlines AirAsia X, Thai AirAsia X) as among the top 20 safest low-cost airlines for 2024 from the 385 airlines it monitors.

Factors used to decide the top 20 safest low-cost airlines include incident records over the past two years, crash records over the past five years, and results of audits conducted by the governing body of aviation.

In the same manner, AirAsia was once again voted as Rank 1 (Gold) - Best Low-Cost Airlines in the recently concluded DestinAsian 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.

DestinAsian is an online resource for destinations and other travel updates. AirAsia received over 10,000 online votes from readers from all over the world who rated not only airlines but also destinations, hotels and airports in the Asia-Pacific region.