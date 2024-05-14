AirAsia sees strong growth in second semester of 2024

AIRASIA Philippines is looking forward to a stronger beginning for the second half of 2024 until the end of the year as more Filipinos are willing to spend for their trips.

A recent study by the travel platform Klook revealed that more than 70 percent of Filipinos are willing to spend more on airline tickets, accommodations and activities this year. While domestic travel remains a popular quick getaway, 76 percent of Filipinos said they are ready for international travel this year.

The World’s Best Low-Cost Airline and Klook have recently partnered for the promotion of popular tourist attractions in Japan.

AirAsia Philippines’ second quarter load factor meanwhile showed that 78.9 percent or over a million Filipino travelers have already booked their flights for immediate travel until June 2024, to international destinations such as Taipei Bangkok, Narita, Osaka and Incheon.

With a running load factor of over 80 percent as of 13 May, AirAsia is confident that its second-quarter figures will surpass its first-quarter load factor of 92 percent, especially with more Filipinos booking their last-minute summer trips.

AirAsia’s monthly promos and sales are also seen as huge contributors to the guests’ decision making especially for travel purchases. / PR