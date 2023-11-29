AirAsia to keep prices low

AIRASIA Philippines said it is committed to providing affordable ticket prices to holiday-goers this December.

The budget airline is expected to fly some 450,000 guests to domestic and international destinations for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Keeping ticket prices affordable is essential, especially with more travelers planning their flights for the first quarter of 2024, said Steve Dailisan, AirAsia Philippines country head for communications and public affairs.

For Cebu, the airline expects to fly at least 32,000 guests for December. For the Cebu-Incheon route, it expects to fly at least 10,000 guests.

The airline is also advising its guests to book their flights and schedule travel time ahead of the holiday rush, avoiding travel on high traffic dates such as Christmas and New Year’s Eve to avoid the added congestion.