Airbus backs Cebu as aviation training hub

EUROPEAN aircraft maker Airbus has entered into a training partnership with Cebu- based Indiana Aerospace University, a move expected to strengthen the Philippines’ aviation talent pipeline and support the growing demand for aircraft maintenance professionals in the region.

The agreement, signed at the Singapore Airshow, will allow Indiana Aerospace University to integrate Airbus’ Competence Training (ACT) for Academy 1 — a computer-based aviation maintenance training platform — into its academic programs. The collaboration focuses on equipping students with industry-relevant technical skills for the maintenance of the A320 family, one of the world’s most widely operated commercial aircraft types.

Airbus said the initiative is aimed at helping address skills gaps in aircraft maintenance whilesupporting the long-term growth of the aviation sector, as airlines expand fleets and modernize operations. Indiana Aerospace University plans to roll out the ACT for Academy solution by the second quarter of 2026, with up to 5,000 students expected to benefit over the next five years.

The partnership is expected to enhance workforce readiness by aligning academic training more closely with real-world operational requirements, reducing the transition time for graduates entering airline and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations.

The initiative could also help position Cebu as a stronger hub for aviation training and support services, at a time when global demand for licensed aircraft engineers and mechanics continues to rise alongside fleet expansion and increasing air travel in Asia.

“Partnering with Airbus allows us to elevate our training programs by aligning them more closely with real-world operational requirements,” said Harold Toring, chief executive officer of Indiana Aerospace University. He said access to Airbus-developed digital training tools will give students hands-on exposure to modern aircraft maintenance environments, improving employability and technical competence.

Sustainable talent pipeline

For Airbus, the collaboration supports its broader strategy of working with academic institutions to build sustainable talent pipelines in key growth markets. “Developing skilled aviation professionals is critical to sustaining the long-term growth of the industry,” said Anand Stanley, president of Airbus Asia-Pacific. He added that the partnership aligns with national education objectives while strengthening technical capabilities across the Asia-Pacific region.

Under the agreement, Indiana Aerospace University will incorporate Airbus-developed digital learning tools, including ACT for Academy maintenance training software, alongside instructional modules covering the latest aircraft technologies, maintenance procedures and industry best practices.

Demand to triple

Airbus projects Asia-Pacific’s aviation services market will more than triple over the next two decades, fueled by rapid fleet expansion and rising passenger traffic.

In its latest Global Services Forecast covering Asia-Pacific, including China and India, Airbus said services demand will grow at a 5.2 percent compound annual rate through 2044, reaching $138.7 billion.

The growth will be driven by strong aircraft deliveries and air travel demand. Airbus forecasts the region will need 19,560 new passenger aircraft over 20 years, accounting for 46 percent of global demand. Passenger traffic is projected to expand 4.4 percent annually, outpacing the 3.6 percent global average.

Off-wing maintenance will remain the largest segment, rising from $37.1 billion in 2025 to $100 billion by 2044, though supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages may weigh on growth.

On-wing maintenance is seen increasing from $6 billion to $14 billion, supported by investments in new MRO hangars in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Cabin retrofits and upgrades are forecast to grow from $3.8 billion to $6.2 billion as airlines roll out premium seating and in-flight connectivity. Digital and connectivity spending is expected to jump from $2.9 billion to $11.2 billion, with airlines adopting AI and data analytics to boost efficiency and address workforce gaps.

Training services will expand from $3.2 billion to $7.7 billion. Airbus estimates Asia-Pacific will need over 1.06 million new aviation professionals by 2044, including 282,000 pilots, 302,000 technicians and 473,000 cabin crew. / KOC