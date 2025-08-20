Airfare savings ahead as CAB keeps fuel surcharge at Level 4 for September

AIR travelers can expect more affordable fares in September as the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) decided to retain the fuel surcharge at Level 4, keeping additional charges on tickets within a manageable range despite volatile global oil prices.

Under the current rate, passengers will pay a fuel surcharge of P117 to P342 for domestic flights and P385.70 to P2,867.82 for international routes, depending on the destination.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines welcomed the CAB’s decision, saying it will help passengers maximize savings as they plan trips for the “ber months” and holiday season.

The CAB adjusts the fuel surcharge monthly depending on the movement of jet fuel prices. Industry stakeholders noted that keeping it steady at Level 4 ensures that airlines remain competitive while travelers benefit from more predictable airfare costs. / KOC