Airfares spike as fuel surcharge nears max level

AIR travelers may need to brace for higher ticket prices as the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) raised the passenger fuel surcharge to Level 19 for the second half of April.

Based on advisory issued by CAB on Wednesday, April 22, the new rate, which took effect on April 16, is a sharp jump from Level 8 earlier this month and from Level 4 before tensions in the Middle East pushed fuel prices higher.

Passengers to pay more

With Level 19, domestic flight surcharges now cost P627 to P1,834, up from P253 to P787 earlier this month.

For international flights, passengers will pay P2,070.77 to P15,397.15, higher than the previous P835.05 to P6,208.98 range.

The CAB said the higher rates are temporary and will stay until fuel prices stabilize or rules change. Airlines can add this on top of base fares under current guidelines.

Level 20 is the highest tier, with surcharges reaching up to P1,993 for domestic and P16,232.44 for international flights.

Airlines can remove the fee if jet fuel prices fall below P21 per liter, under CAB Resolution 25, Series of 2022.

/ CSL