Airline adds more flights ahead of peak travel season

BUDGET airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) is expanding its Visayas and Mindanao network by adding 18 new routes, gearing up for the peak travel season during the “Ber” months, when domestic and international travel surges.

A total of 73 routes serving Visayas and Mindanao will be operated by CEB in December as it opens new routes from its Iloilo, Davao, Cebu and Clark hubs.

This expansion will bring the airline’s capacity on Visayas and Mindanao flights to 2.1 million seats from 1.4 million in January 2024 and increase the number of flights operating across the same network to an average of 12,000.

In particular, starting in October, CEB will launch several new flights: Cebu to Bangkok (Don Mueang) beginning Oct. 2 with three weekly flights; Cebu to Osaka starting Oct. 14 with four weekly flights; Cebu to Masbate commencing on Oct. 25 with three weekly flights; and Cebu to San Vicente starting Oct. 24 with four weekly flights.

To support this growth, CEB is set to accept a total of 18 aircraft this year, of which 11 have already arrived. On top of this, the airline has also placed an order for up to 152 aircraft from Airbus, the largest aircraft order in Philippine aviation history, deliveries of which will start no later than 2029.

“The Visayas and Mindanao serve as the gateway to the world’s most beautiful beaches, colorful festivals and vibrant cultures. We are excited to offer the traveling public more opportunities to explore our islands and connect with more communities. This also allows us to boost our hubs outside Manila that will help generate economic opportunities to support the country’s growth agenda,” said Candice Iyog, CEB chief marketing and customer experience officer, in a statement.

According to data from the International Air Transport Association, each job in the air transport sector supports 29 additional jobs in tourism, supply chains, and related industries. This suggests that Cebu Pacific’s deployment of up to 128 pilots and cabin crew for its aircraft deliveries this year could generate over 3,700 jobs across various sectors.

To encourage people to travel, CEB is running a special seat sale until Sept. 17, allowing travelers from the Visayas and Mindanao to book their flights on select domestic destinations at low fares.

CEB operates 35 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia and the Middle East. / KOC