Airline ‘already exceeds’ 2023 count, flies over 6.6M passengers in 2024

LOW-COST carrier AirAsia Philippines has already surpassed its 2023 passenger numbers, welcoming over 6.6 million travelers in 2024.

This was fueled by a surge in holiday travel that began in November and is expected to peak in December.

As of mid-November, the airline reported reaching 89 percent of its total seat sales for 2023, with bookings up six percent compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the airline has achieved 79 percent of its eight-million passenger target for 2024, driven by a strong demand for provincial homecomings and an increasing appetite for leisure travel.

During its Nov. 4-10 Piso sale, AirAsia sold a total of 165,000 seats, with Cebu ranking as the most booked domestic destination and Taipei leading international bookings.

For the November to December travel period, Boracay remains the top destination overall.

“With the busiest holiday season just around the corner, we are optimistic in reaching our passenger goal for 2024,” said AirAsia Philippines head of communications and public affairs and first officer Steve Dailisan.

“This time of year is extra special for Filipinos, as many are eager to reconnect with loved ones. We’re already seeing strong demand across both our domestic and international routes,” he added. / KOC