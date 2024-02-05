Airline gets Capa gold rating

CEBU Pacific (CEB) solidified its position as a leader in sustainable aviation as it received the prestigious Gold rating from the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (Capa) and secured an environmental, social and governance (ESG) score of 41 from S&P Global for its sustainability initiatives.

In the 2023 Capa-Envest Global Airline Sustainability Benchmarking Report, CEB’s performance in reducing carbon emissions, integrating sustainable aviation fuel, and transparently disclosing sustainability metrics earned the airline a spot among the top 19 carriers awarded the Gold rating.

This also positioned CEB as the highest-rated airline for sustainability in the Philippines and one of the only two low-cost carriers in Southeast Asia to achieve this distinction.

In addition to its Capa Gold rating, CEB improved its ESG score to 41 in 2023 from 38 in 2022, ranking in the 69th percentile among 63 assessed airlines by S&P Global. The S&P Global ESG Score assesses a company’s performance in ESG management by analyzing company disclosures, media and stakeholder reports, and in-depth company engagement.