Airline raises P15M for Cebu recovery

BUDGET carrier AirAsia Philippines said it has raised P15 million to support Cebu’s recovery efforts following natural disasters in late 2025, after the successful run of its “To the Philippines With Love” campaign.

The amount was announced during a Concert for a Cause held on Jan. 16, 2026, in Cebu, which drew more than 40,000 attendees and coincided with the Sinulog festivities.

Proceeds are intended to aid communities affected by earthquakes and typhoons that struck the province in the last quarter of 2025. The fundraising drive was tied to the reopening of the airline’s Cebu hub in November, with the AirAsia Group committing to donate P15 for every seat sold from Nov. 15, 2025 to Jan. 14, 2026.

AirAsia Philippines president and chief executive officer Suresh Bangah said the initiative underscores Cebu’s importance to the airline’s Philippine and Asean network, adding that the company continues to look for “meaningful ways” to support communities where it operates.

Funds will be disbursed through AirAsia Foundation, which will work with grassroots partners such as Bike Scouts to support livelihood rebuilding, disaster resilience, and the restoration of shared community infrastructure, prioritizing hard-hit and underserved areas. / KOC