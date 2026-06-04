Airline rejects shutdown claims

A BUDGET airline has denied reports claiming that its operations in the Philippines are being grounded, describing the allegations as false and part of what it called a coordinated effort to undermine competition in the country’s aviation sector.

In a statement, AirAsia Group said all flights operated by Philippines AirAsia (flight code Z2) remain fully operational, with services continuing as scheduled across its domestic and international network, subject only to normal operational factors such as weather conditions.

The airline said recent media reports suggesting a suspension of operations do not reflect the actual state of its business and operations.

AirAsia Group further alleged that the reports form part of a long-running campaign aimed at weakening competition in the Philippine aviation market, warning that reduced competition could lead to fewer choices for consumers and higher airfares.

“AirAsia has long championed affordable travel and will continue to stand firmly against any development that harms consumers or restricts access to air connectivity,” said Tony Fernandes, co-founder and adviser of AirAsia Group.

Fernandes said the airline carries nearly seven million passengers annually in the Philippines and remains committed to expanding its presence in the country.

He said AirAsia is closely monitoring and supporting developments in airport infrastructure, particularly at Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which he said could improve connectivity, enhance operational efficiency and lower costs.

“As we expand our fleet and aircraft orderbook to become the first narrowbody global low-cost network carrier, we intend to deploy more aircraft into our operations in the Philippines,” Fernandes said.

He added that the planned expansion would allow the airline to grow its network, offer more competitive fares and provide greater value to Filipino travelers.

The carrier also reiterated its commitment to supporting tourism and economic growth while providing safe, affordable and reliable air travel services across the Philippines.

AirAsia Group noted that its proposed corporate name change from AirAsia X Berhad to AirAsia Group Berhad remains subject to shareholder approval and regulatory registration in Malaysia. / KOC