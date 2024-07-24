Airline revives Cebu-Osaka route

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) has revived the Cebu-Osaka direct flight, allowing more Filipino travelers to enjoy Osaka’s unique blend of traditional and modern attractions.

Starting Oct. 15, 2024, CEB will operate flights between Cebu and Osaka four times weekly -- every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

CEB also offers daily flights between Cebu and Narita. CEB will be the only airline to offer direct flights between Cebu and Osaka.

Xander Lao, CEB president and chief commercial officer, said with Japan being a top-of-mind destination for many Filipino travelers, the new route will surely allow them to visit one of the country’s dynamic cities.

Lao also hopes that this launch can encourage more travelers from Japan to explore the Philippines.

Tourism statistics show that as of July 19, the Philippines has received 3,326,354 international visitor arrivals since January.

Tourism earnings from inbound visitors are pegged at P282.17 billion from Jan. 1 to June 30, or approximately 32.81 percent higher than the P212.47 billion revenue from the same period last year. / KOC WITH PR