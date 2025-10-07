Airline turns to indigenous textiles to celebrate service, excellence

In Cebu, more and more galleries and fashion houses are putting the people behind the loom into the spotlight. ANTHILL Fabric Gallery, for example, marked its 15th anniversary with the exhibition “Habol, Hablon, Hinablon: Until Now, We Learn.” SunStar Cebu, in its July 2025 coverage, captured the gallery’s intention to truly look beyond the finished pieces and give value to weavers as they deserve, upholding one of the core livelihoods of Filipinos.

In the same spirit, Cebuano social enterprise Balik Batik was featured in SunStar in May 2025 when it celebrated its fifth anniversary with pop-ups, performances and a traditional weaving demonstration led by a celebrated Yakan musician and master weaver. Founder Veronica Baguio often reminds herself to “wear the story” of these indigenous textiles, believing that every product is both a lesson and an entry point to a larger conversation.

Now, Philippine ultra low-cost airline Cebu Pacific is also weaving this cultural recognition into its own story. The carrier honored two of its top-performing flight crew in the most meaningful way, through a symbol of excellence crafted in Binakol and Ramit.

Captain Niel Siñel

Captain Niel Siñel, recognized as one of Cebu Pacific’s top-performing pilots, received a Binakol tie from Ilocos Norte.

Binakul, also spelled binakel, binakael or binakol, is a traditional handwoven textile from Ilocos whose name comes from the Ilocano word for “twill.” Yuchengco Museum Inc. in its website explained that what makes Binakul distinct are its interlocked geometric designs, creating an optical effect often likened to waves at sea. Among Cordillera communities, these patterns were also believed to ward off harmful spirits. As Yuchengco Museum Inc. noted, “Designs range from whirlwinds and stars to fans, cat’s paw prints and capiz windows.”

“Once reserved for important occasions, the Binakol tie now serves as a badge of excellence and inspiration for all other pilots of the airline,” wrote Cebu Pacific in a press release. The airline added that while one carefully threads fabric into patterns and the other guides passengers through the skies, their work is united by skill, patience and a deep commitment to serving others with excellence.

Siñel’s Binakol tie, with its unique patterns, for him reflects the threads that bind their identity together. “From how they make the weaves, it shows unity. It symbolizes pride, not only for me but also for my coworkers,” he said.

Cezzye Basa