Airlines cut routes as tensions in Mideast disrupt operations

THE escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are rippling through the aviation sector, disrupting flight schedules, raising costs, and forcing airlines to adjust capacity and routes to manage risks.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has temporarily suspended its Manila services to Dubai and Doha until April 30, 2026, citing ongoing security concerns and operational uncertainties in parts of the Middle East.

In an advisory issued as of March 20, PAL said the affected routes include PR 658/659 (Manila–Dubai–Manila) and PR 684/685 (Manila–Doha–Manila), with an additional cancellation for flight PR 685 (Doha–Manila) on May 1.

The airline described the move as a precautionary measure amid evolving security conditions affecting regional airspace corridors and airport operations. PAL said it is closely monitoring developments and coordinating with aviation authorities and stakeholders to determine when normal operations can safely resume.

Meanwhile, budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) is implementing broader network adjustments, including route suspensions and reduced flight frequencies, as the crisis drives up global fuel costs.

In an advisory dated March 23, Cebu Pacific said fuel prices have more than doubled compared with 2025 averages, prompting operational recalibrations across its network.

Among the affected routes are the suspension of Davao–Bangkok and Iloilo–Bangkok services starting mid-April, as well as Iloilo–Singapore and Clark–Hanoi routes in the coming months. The airline is also reducing frequencies on key regional routes such as Cebu–Singapore, Manila–Jakarta, and Manila–Kuala Lumpur, along with select flights to Australia. / KOC