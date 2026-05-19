Airlines expand codeshare partnership

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines and Middle East carrier Qatar Airways are expanding their partnership through a wider codeshare agreement aimed at boosting connectivity and helping both airlines maximize operations amid persistently high jet

fuel prices.

Starting June 1, 2026, Philippine Airlines (PAL) will place its “PR” flight code on Qatar Airways-operated flights from Manila, Cebu, Clark and Davao to Doha and onward to more than 20 European destinations, including Paris, Rome and Frankfurt, through Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways, meanwhile, will place its “QR” code on PAL’s domestic routes, allowing international travelers arriving in Manila and Cebu to connect more seamlessly to tourism destinations such as Boracay via Caticlan and Puerto Princesa.

A codeshare arrangement allows airlines to sell seats on each other’s flights while using their own airline code, enabling carriers to expand route offerings without deploying additional aircraft or mounting separate flights.

Industry stakeholders said such partnerships have become increasingly important as airlines grapple with elevated operating costs, particularly volatile jet fuel prices, which remain one of the industry’s biggest expenses.

Through codesharing, airlines can improve aircraft utilization, widen market reach and sustain passenger volumes while avoiding the high capital and fuel costs associated with opening new routes independently. The setup also allows carriers to pool traffic on existing flights, helping improve load factors and operational efficiency.

For travelers, the arrangement offers more flight options and smoother connections under a single booking, including coordinated baggage handling, integrated schedules and potentially lower travel costs due to network optimization.

The expanded partnership also includes reciprocal loyalty benefits between Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club and PAL’s Mabuhay Miles program.

PAL said the partnership strengthens its presence in the Middle East through broader network access, while Qatar Airways gains deeper connectivity into the Philippine domestic market.

The partnership comes as airlines globally continue to pursue alliances and network-sharing agreements to cushion the impact of rising fuel costs, supply chain constraints and aircraft delivery delays. / KOC