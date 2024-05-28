Airlines to resume direct flights from Cebu to Shanghai, Guangzhou

CHINA Southern Airlines is set to resume direct flights from Cebu to Shanghai and Guangzhou starting in July.

“Direct flights from Cebu to Shanghai and Guangzhou are resuming! Starting July 1, China Southern Airlines will fly to Cebu from Shanghai, and from July 13, flights will also be available from Guangzhou,” the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) announced on its official Facebook page.

Quoting AeroRoutes.com, Aviation Updates Philippines said the Guangzhou-Cebu route, which was last operational until February 2020, will be reinstated starting July 12, 2024, and will run until Oct. 7, 2024. The airline plans to operate four weekly flights using Airbus A320 aircraft on this route.

It departs from Guangzhou, China at 9:15 p.m. and arrives in Cebu at 1:10 a.m. It leaves Cebu for Guangzhou at 2:20 a.m. and arrives at 5:25 a.m.

China Southern Airlines will also launch a new service between Shanghai and Cebu starting July 1. This route will also have four weekly flights, operated by Airbus A321 aircraft.

The airline will leave Shanghai at 8:30 p.m. and will arrive in Cebu at 1:10 a.m. Going back to Shanghai, the airline leaves Cebu at 2:10 a.m. and will arrive in Shanghai at 6:20 a.m.

The resumption of these flights to Cebu is expected to bolster trade and tourism between China and Cebu.

“This is a perfect opportunity for travelers to rediscover the beauty of China, from its vibrant cityscapes to its rich cultural heritage. Travelers from China will also get to experience the tropical allure of Cebu with its stunning beaches and warm hospitality,” the MCIA said.

Guangzhou is China’s third biggest city after Beijing and Shanghai. It is best known for its annual Canton Fair, the oldest and largest trade fair in China.

Shanghai, on the other hand, is the country’s biggest city and a global financial hub. The Port of Shanghai is the world’s busiest container port.

Tourism stakeholders in Cebu are anticipating for the full return of Chinese tourists post-pandemic saying that China brings in big volume.

According to the latest available data from the Department of Tourism, a total of 2,010,522 international visitors entered the country as of April 24, with 94.21 percent or 1,894,076 of the country’s total international arrivals delivered by foreign tourists.

This is 15.11 percent higher than the international arrivals recorded in the same period last year pegged at 1,746,630.

China is the country’s third tourist source market with 130,574 arrivals, after South Korea with 546,726 arrivals and the United States with 315,816 arrivals. Japan is the fourth tourist source market with 123,204 followed by Australia with 88,048 arrivals.

Canada, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Germany ranked sixth to 10th, respectively. / KOC