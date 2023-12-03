Airworks Aviation Academy hosts inaugural Cebu Aviation Summit 2023

The summit showcased five distinguished speakers, each an expert in their respective fields, offering invaluable experiences and knowledge. This unique opportunity illuminated the path for the next generation of aviators, instilling a passion for flying and providing comprehensive information on pathways to become pilots.

Among the esteemed lineup of speakers at the Cebu Aviation Summit 2023 were Airworks Aviation President, Vincent Charles Ong; Airworks Aviation Head of Training, Lt. Col. Demetrio Ferrer PAF (Ret); Asian Air Safari International Inc. Captain, Capt. Allan Valencia; Cebu Pacific Air Safety Officer for Fatigue Risk Management, Keven Vincent Guanzon; Air Asia Philippines Captain, Capt. Johansen Hernandez.

“The summit serves as a testament to the academy’s commitment to shaping the future of aviation by increasing awareness, engagement, and access to information about the industry to a wider audience,” remarked Airworks Aviation President, Vincent Charles Ong.

A notable highlight of the summit was the discussion of the “Trainee First Officer Program,” an airline pathway program offered by Airworks Aviation Academy in collaboration with Cebu Pacific Air. This program reflects the academy’s vision of providing world-class aviation training by partnering with the leading airline in the country.

As Airworks Aviation Academy continues to ascend to new heights, the Cebu Aviation Summit 2023 stands as a testament to its dedication to excellence, innovation, and the continual advancement of the aviation industry.

Airworks Aviation Academy can be contacted through its main office number at (+63) 32 493 5123 or the mobile line at (0977) 811 9910.

Inquiries can also be directed to the academy via email at info@airworksph.com. Further details about the academy and its offerings can be found on its website.