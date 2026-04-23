Airworks signs 5-year deal to train VietJet pilots

VIETNAM-BASED VietJet Air has selected Mactan-based Airworks Aviation Academy to train its cadet pilots, signaling growing investor confidence in Philippine aviation training and boosting Cebu’s bid to become a regional hub.

Airworks president Vincent Ong said the five-year agreement redirects training demand from traditional destinations such as Australia to Cebu, generating export revenues and aviation-related jobs.

“This is a strong vote of confidence in Philippine training standards,” Ong said, noting the academy has the capacity to accommodate multiple cadet batches.

Training hub potential

Under the partnership, VietJet will recruit and select cadets, while Airworks will conduct training programs that typically run for about 18 months. Ong said the deal is expected to deliver a multiplier effect across Cebu’s economy, with foreign cadets driving spending on housing, food, transport, and tourism.

It is also seen to increase demand for aviation-related services, including maintenance and technical support. The program is projected to create long-term employment opportunities for flight instructors, engineers, and support staff, strengthening the local aviation ecosystem.

Regional economic impact

The partnership is also expected to enhance Cebu’s global positioning as a training hub, supported by regulators such as the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority, alongside ongoing infrastructure investments.

VietJet, one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing carriers, has more than 500 aircraft on order from Airbus and Boeing, underscoring the need for a steady pipeline of pilots.

Growing pilot demand

Its decision to train cadets in Cebu highlights the Philippines’ growing competitiveness in aviation education. For Airworks, Ong said the agreement marks a shift toward international training engagements, demonstrating the scalability of Philippine flight schools.

It also opens opportunities for additional airline partnerships as the academy expands its fleet and training capacity.

High-value services

He said the move could position Cebu as a high-value services hub, leveraging aviation training exports to generate foreign exchange and sustain local economic activity. The collaboration serves as a template for future international educational exports in the region. / KOC