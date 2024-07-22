Ajido, Jacinto named most outstanding tankers in Speedo swimfest

MANILA – Jamesrey Mishael Ajido and Jerard Dominic Jacinto showed their brilliant forms to earn the Most Outstanding Swimmer awards in the Speedo Sprint Meet at the Teofilo Yldefonso pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Malate, Manila on Sunday.

Ajido grabbed three gold medals in the boys’ 15 years old category while Jacinto pocketed two gold medals in the boys’ 17 years old and above category in the tournament organized by Speedo and sanctioned by the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) with support from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Ajido, a Grade 10 student at La Salle Greenhills, clocked 59.74 seconds to prevail over John Felipe of Wave Warriors (1:07.57) and Sean Quides of Atlantean (1:20.00) in the 100m Individual Medley.

The FTW Royal Swim Club member also dominated the 50m backstroke with a time of 27.73, beating Reis Heaven Dumadag of Black Marlin (31.71s) and Felipe (32.71s).

In the 50m butterfly event, Ajido clocked 25.10s to conquer Jeff Galvealban of Legend Swim (28.99) and Felipe (29.29).

“I thank the Lord because my shoulder injury is fully healed. I’m back in training and I’m in good condition. I’m preparing for the national tryouts next month,” Ajido, a gold medalist at the Asian Age Group Championship last February.

The national trials, set on Aug. 15-18 (long course) and Aug. 20-23 (short course), will select the representatives for the 46th Southeast Asian Age Group Swimming Championships in December, and the 55th Singapore National Age Group, 6th Malaysian Open Swimming and the World Aquatics short course series next year.

Jacinto, a SEA Games multi-medalist, topped the 50m backstroke in 25.45s and the 50m butterfly in 24.82s.

Other winners were Sebastian Liberato, Paul Casas, Ace Faustino, Calvin Poblete, Keane Payuran, Ethan Elimos, Franz Macalinao, Kade Baluyot, Athena Del Rosario, and Jamie Sy. / PNA