Akrho member gunned down in Barangay Mambaling on their anniversary

A member of Alpha Kappa Rho (Akrho) fraternity was fatally shot by the riding-in-tandem in Sitio Braman, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City around 2 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, the day of their group’s anniversary.

The victim was identified as Mario Sumilhig, a resident of the aforementioned location.

According to reports, Sumilhig was gunned down while walking on his way to downtown Cebu City to buy bottles of mineral water in downtown Cebu City to sell on their anniversary.

The victim expired right away.

The police and the victim’s live-in partner, 24-year-old Mary Jane Estemsio, confirmed that Sumilhig is an Akrho member.

The Mambaling police are conducting an investigation in order to identify the perpetrators and to establish the motive of the incident. (DVG, TPT)