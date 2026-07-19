THE Al Khobar Eagles Club (Akec) has completed a waiting shed at Gunting Elementary School (GES) in Barangay Gunting, Barili, southwestern Cebu, providing pupils, parents and teachers with a sheltered area after school.

The project, completed as the club’s legacy project, aims to address the lack of a covered waiting area at the school, where many pupils previously waited outdoors under the sun or during rainy weather.

Akec president Retchie Estrada led the project from planning through completion, with support from the club’s members. The organization said the project reflects its continuing commitment to community service and assistance to underserved communities.

Community need

GES was selected as the beneficiary because of its location in a remote community where access to resources remains limited.

According to the club, the waiting shed was built to provide a safe and comfortable space for pupils, parents and teachers while waiting after school hours. Although modest in size, the structure is expected to offer daily protection from the weather and improve convenience for the school community.

Regional gov. Lhito Bautista of the Saudi Arabia Eagles Eastern Region 4 and vice gov. Dondon Fortaleza also supported the project, the club said.

A turnover ceremony was held on May 25, 2026. Present during the event were Estrada, Venus Superales, Dolly Estrada, Diega Melba Cabuenas, administrative officer Hanna Paula Erica Gildore and GES principal Severino Joel S. Eleccion.

Their attendance reflected the partnership between the civic organization and the school in carrying out the project.

Akec said it hopes the project will encourage continued volunteerism and cooperation between civic organizations and local communities through similar service initiatives. / PR