Alapag gets first acid test in PBA coaching stint

JIMMY Alapag is leaving no stones unturned as his NLEX Road Warriors prepare for a tough game against the powerhouse San Miguel Beermen in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Governors’ Cup on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Both squads enter the 5:15 p.m. opener holding a perfect 3–0 (win-loss) record, but only one will walk out with their clean slate intact and remain the only unbeaten team in the ongoing conference.

The Road Warriors dispatched the Titan Ultra Giant Risers, Terrafirma Dyip, and the Macau Giant Pandas, while the Beermen beat the Giant Pandas, Dyip and the Converge FiberXers in their first three outings.

Known as the “Mighty Mouse” in his playing years, Alapag knows too well the capacity of the Beermen, especially big man many-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, whom he shared the court with in the PBA and as teammates in the Gilas Pilipinas.

“He’s [Fajardo] dominated this league for years. So I think it will be a great test for us. Not just for our big guys, but I think for our entire team,” said the 48-year-old Alapag in a report posted on the PBA website.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for our guys, especially at this stage of the conference,” added Alapag, who recently returned to the Philippine coaching scene after his stint in the NBA as a member of the Sacramento Kings coaching staff.

The game between the undefeated teams will be followed by a highly anticipated match of crowd favorite Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the main event, which starts at 7:30 p.m. / RSC