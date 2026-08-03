Alas Girls fly to Chile

MANILA – Alas Pilipinas Girls left for Chile on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, to compete in the FIVB U17 World Championship scheduled from Aug. 6 to 16.

Megan Yesha Hernandez of the University of Santo Tomas, Xyz Ellen Rayco of National University, Sharina Rhyza Lleses of King’s Montessori School, Cristina Madela Gale of Bacolod Tay Tung High School, and Caera Celis of St. John’s Institute in Bacolod City banner the team, which will endure a 32-hour journey to Chile’s capital, Santiago.

Coach Edwin Leyva sees a positive in the long trip, saying it will give the players an opportunity to bond and recharge before the tournament begins.

“Hopefully, with the long flight, the players can make up for lost time and bond a bit,” Leyva said. “We didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for this, but we did our best in the short time we had, and I believe in this team. We have good players, and we are confident we can do better than our last tournament,” he added.

Leyva, who guided Alas Girls to a fifth-place finish in the Asian Volleyball Confederation U16 Championship to secure a berth in the world championship, appealed for support from Filipino fans.

“We hope the country would support us, pray for us. We’ll give our best and put up a good fight for the country,” he said.

Also on the roster are Jhaynna Love Bulandres, Irish May Mahinay, Princess Khaira Manzano, and Frances Dianne Ramos of National University; Resty Jane Olaguir and Jhenica Sadia of Ateneo; Taj Arkhea Teves of the University of Santo Tomas; Nadeth Faye Herbon of Leyte National High School; and Jello Andrea Mauricio of San Felipe Neri Catholic School.

World No. 25 Philippines is in Pool B with top-ranked China, Mexico, Peru, Tunisia, and Venezuela.

Host Chile heads Pool A with Czechia, Egypt, Thailand, Türkiye, and the United States. World No. 2 Japan joins Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, Spain, and Poland in Pool C, while third-ranked Italy is grouped with Korea, Algeria, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Chinese Taipei in Pool D. / PNA