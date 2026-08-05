Alas Pilipinas girls’ 6 arrives in Chile

AFTER a grueling 32-hour trip, Alas Pilipinas has arrived in Santiago, Chile, for the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U17 World Championship.

Philippine Ambassador to Chile Celeste Vinzon-Balatbat treated the squad to a hearty lunch and offered words of encouragement on Tuesday ahead of the tournament set for Aug. 6-16, 2026.

Caera Celis, Jhaynna Love Bulandres, Irish May Mahinay and the rest of the Philippine team soaked in the warmth of the gesture as Balatbat, recalling her own student-athlete daughter, voiced confidence that these brave young ladies will grow into strong women.

“It’s wonderful how sports is part of your life as young women. Sports help develop your character. It instills discipline in you. It instills grit in you. It helps you deal with setbacks in life because you know life is not all about wins. You also have to learn to have the grace to face defeat,” Vinzon-Balatbat said in a news release Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The squad includes Megan Yesha Hernandez, Xyz Ellen Rayco, Sharina Rhyza Lleses, Princess Khaira Manzano, Frances Dianne Ramos, Resty Jane Olaguir, Jello Andrea Mauricio, Nadeth Faye Herbon, Cristina Madela Gale, Jhenica Sadia and Taj Arkhea Teves.

“These experiences are absolutely valuable in forming who you will be in the future,” said Vinzon-Balatbat, who vowed to cheer on the team. “We will be there to cheer you on. I know your opponent is strong, but so was David’s.”

The Philippines will meet world No. 1 and defending champion China in the opener on Thursday at Liceo Mixto San Felipe, before facing Mexico, Peru, Tunisia and Venezuela in Pool B.

Three venues will host the 24-team tournament, with Pool A and Pool C set in Santiago and Pool D in Los Andes.

Host Chile banners Pool A featuring Czechia, Egypt, Thailand, Turkiye and USA.

World No. 2 Japan heads Pool C, which has Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, Spain and Poland, as third-ranked Italy was drawn to play in Pool D with Korea, Algeria, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. / PNA