Alas Pilipinas teams face Japanese clubs in friendlies

THE year-long countdown to the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships starts on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, when the Philippines hosts two Japanese ball clubs in the Alas Pilipinas Invitationals at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Alas Pilipinas men battles six-time Japan V.League champion Osaka Blueton (formerly Panasonic Panthers) at 6 p.m. after the 3 p.m. match between the Alas Pilipinas women and nine-time Japan V.League titlist Hisamitsu Springs.

The four teams will play again following the same schedule the next day to conclude the friendlies that precede the much-anticipated Drawing of Lots on Sept. 14 at the Solaire Resort Hotel.

A kickoff concert will be also be hosted by Malacañang on Sept. 15.

The Alas Pilipinas Invitationals is an important event for the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, headed by newly elected Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

“In this Alas Invitationals, we will play strong teams from Japan, so we’re excited and grateful for their time,” he said. “This will be eye-opening friendlies for our Filipino fans like in the VNL, and ahead of the world championships.”

The Alas Pilipinas men is coming off a historic bronze-medal finish in the Southeast Asia V.League.

“We have to practice and play as much as possible against international teams,” said Alas men head coach Angiolino Frigoni, who also mentored the Italian

women’s team.

“This is a very big opportunity and challenge for our players. I hope they will not be afraid to play against players and teams they normally see only on TV. I hope it will be useful for us for the world championships next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Suzara said the country’s hosting of the men’s world championships and Thailand’s staging of the women’s worlds in August 2025 is a history for Southeast Asia.

“This is the first time for Southeast Asia (SEA) to host both divisions. This is history for SEA. My new role as AVC president is to have a closer relationship with our Asian counterparts and as well as with Europe, Africa and the Americas,” he said. / PNA