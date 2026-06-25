Alayon Party supports Minglanilla officials facing Ombudsman charges

MEMBERS of the Alayon Party of Cebu’s First District have released a statement of support for suspended Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad and other municipal officials who are facing graft charges before the Office of the Ombudman.
In a Facebook post by Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, the members of the Alayon Party reaffirmed their support for the Minglanilla officials and expressed their trust that the legal process will give all parties a fair opportunity to be heard.
“United in solidarity with Mayor Enad and all Minglanilla officials, we remain hopeful that this matter will be resolved with fairness, impartiality, and justice, in accordance with the rule of the law,” their statement reads.
The Office of the Ombudsman filed graft charges against Enad, Vice Mayor Elanito Pena, and 10 Municipal Council members for allegedly denying a rehabilitation plan for a quarry site in Barangay Guindarohan despite approvals from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. (Gabriel Solamo, UP Cebu intern)