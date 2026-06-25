Alayon Party supports Minglanilla officials facing Ombudsman charges

MEMBERS of the Alayon Party of Cebu’s First District have released a statement of support for suspended Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad and other municipal officials who are facing graft charges before the Office of the Ombudman.

In a Facebook post by Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, the members of the Alayon Party reaffirmed their support for the Minglanilla officials and expressed their trust that the legal process will give all parties a fair opportunity to be heard.