Alazas showcases newest summer collection
As the hottest season draws near, it’s only fitting to heed the call of spontaneous summer adventures. The season invites everyone to escape the daily grind and head over to Cebu’s pristine shores and crystal-clear waters.
Renowned Cebuano designer Dexter Alazas kicked off the summer with his newest and hottest collection at a fashion show titled “Swim and Sway,” held on May 24, 2025, at Tambuli Resort & Spa Mactan.
True to the spirit of the season, Alazas presented a vibrant array of ensembles perfect for beach getaways and sun-soaked escapes. Whether you’re flaunting a fresh tan, showing off the summer body you’ve worked for, curating the perfect Instagram moment, or simply dressing to feel your best under the sun, Dexter Alazas has you covered.
Drawing inspiration from Tambuli’s stunning seascape and serene surroundings, Alazas infused each look with the essence of summer through fluid fabrics and locally crafted accessories. Models strutted down the runway in dusk-hued bikinis, brightly colored halter tunics, feather-light layered two-pieces, body-hugging dresses, tie-dye shirts and vivid swim shorts.
With this latest collection, Dexter embraced a theme of ease and movement. Using lightweight textiles and bright, bold hues, he showcased an impressive lineup of ready-to-wear pieces designed for maximum comfort without sacrificing elegance or style.
Cebu is a paradise that beams with the colors of summer all year round. With near-constant sunshine, powdery white sands and clear blue seas, it’s no wonder creatives like Dexter Alazas draw from its natural beauty — and reflect it through fashion in ways only they can.