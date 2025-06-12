Alazas showcases newest summer collection

As the hottest season draws near, it’s only fitting to heed the call of spontaneous summer adventures. The season invites everyone to escape the daily grind and head over to Cebu’s pristine shores and crystal-clear waters.

Renowned Cebuano designer Dexter Alazas kicked off the summer with his newest and hottest collection at a fashion show titled “Swim and Sway,” held on May 24, 2025, at Tambuli Resort & Spa Mactan.