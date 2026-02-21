Alba, Warren finalize divorce

JESSICA ALBA and Cash Warren have officially finalized their divorce after nearly two decades of marriage, according to TMZ.

The former couple will reportedly share legal custody of their three children, ages 17, 14, and 7. Cash will receive $3 million as his share of their marital assets, which Jessica will pay in two non-taxable installments over the course of a year.

Jessica and Cash married in 2008 and separated last year. Jessica was the first to file for divorce last month, followed shortly by Cash.

Jessica has been linked to “Captain America” star Danny Ramirez, while Cash is rumored to be associated with actress Seanna Pereira and model Hana Sun Doerr. / TRC