Albie Casiño surprised of Ricky Davao’s passing

Actor Albie Casiño surprised members of the media after admitting that he did not know veteran actor Ricky Davao had already passed away.

During the media conference for the film “Hibla 2” on June 23, 2026, Albie reacted with surprise when informed of Davao’s death.

“Ricky Davao passed?!!!” Davao died on May 1, 2025.

Speaking to Pep.ph, Albie said: “I am sorry, I didn’t know but, yeah, I know Tito Ricky. I didn’t know. That was a shock. Condolences. I had the pleasure of working with Tito Ricky a couple of times.”

Albie now takes on the role originally portrayed by Davao in the remake of “Hibla,” the 2002 sexy drama starring Rica Peralejo and Maui Taylor. The sequel, “Hibla 2,” stars VMX artists Margaret Diaz and Aliya Raymundo and opens in cinemas on June 30, 2026. / TRC S