Alburquerque’s iconic salt gets protected status

THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has officially granted Geographical Indication (GI) registration to Alburquerque Asin Tibuok from Bohol, recognizing it as both a cultural heritage and an economic asset of the country.

In a statement, the product, registered under code G/4/2024/00008, joins a select list of Philippine GIs alongside Guimaras Mangoesand Aklan Piña, marking a milestone in the preservation and promotion of traditional Filipi-

no products.

IPOPHL Acting Director General Nathaniel S. Arevalo said the recognition of Asin Tibuok supports the preservation of local culture while opening doors for economic growth.

“The approval of the Asin Tibuok as a GI supports the preservation of culture and the way of life while also bolstering branding, market access, and revenue opportunities for communities,” Arevalo said.

He added that the inclusion of Alburquerque Asin Tibuok in the GI registry “underscores IPOPHL’s efforts to safeguard the country’s cultural icons and potential economic drivers under a strengthened intellectual property framework.”

The GI certificate was officially turned over to the local government unit of Alburquerque, Bohol, during a ceremony held on the sidelines of an IP Key Southeast Asia workshop jointly organized by IPOPHL and the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Asin Tibuok, which literally translates to “whole salt,” is an artisanal sea salt produced using a centuries-old process unique to Alburquerque. The technique involves burning coconut husks, filtering ash, and boiling seawater in clay pots, resulting in dense, egg-shaped salt formations.

Unrefined and additive-free, Asin Tibuok is prized for its distinct smoky and sweet flavor with hints of coconut, making it a sought-after ingredient among chefs and food enthusiasts.

With its GI status, Alburquerque’s Asin Tibuok gains stronger legal protection, enhanced market recognition, and new economic opportunities for local producers — helping sustain one of the country’s last surviving traditional salt-making crafts. / KOC