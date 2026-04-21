Alcaraz doubtful for French Open due to injury

DEFENDING champion Carlos Alcaraz admitted Monday (Tuesday, April 21, 2026, PH time) that his participation in the upcoming French Open is uncertain as he continues to struggle with a persistent right wrist injury, an Associated Press report said.

The world No. 2, who was in Madrid to receive the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award, appeared with his right wrist immobilized. He revealed that crucial medical evaluations scheduled for the coming days will dictate whether he can compete in the clay-court Grand Slam, which begins in one month.

“The next (medical) test will be crucial,” Alcaraz told Spanish television channel TVE. “We’ll see,” he added when pressed on his status for Roland Garros.

The injury has already disrupted Alcaraz’s spring schedule. The 22-year-old Spaniard was forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open last week and previously pulled out of Barcelona. The issues surfaced despite a winning start to his clay campaign — a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Otto Virtanen — where he received mid-match treatment on the wrist.

The timeline for his recovery is tight, with the Italian Open — a tournament he won last year — serving as the final major tune-up before Paris.

Despite the setback, the seven-time Grand Slam champion is attempting to remain optimistic during the recovery process.

“We’ve been trying to do everything we can do to make sure that this test goes well. I’m trying to be very patient,” Alcaraz said. “But we are good, we are just waiting a little bit. We have a few tests in the next few days and then we will see how the injury is, and what the next steps will be.”

“For now, I’ve been trying to stay positive, to stay upbeat, even though these days have become a bit too long,” he added. / LBG