Alcasid shrugs off backlash over Rufa Mae teasing

Ogie Alcasid has chosen not to dwell on the criticism directed at him and Sharon Cuneta following their playful banter with Rufa Mae Quinto on “Your Face Sounds Familiar.”

Some netizens accused Ogie of bullying Rufa Mae, pointing out that even during the introduction, he and Sharon were already joking and laughing at her expense.

Asked about the issue, Ogie simply responded, “Hayaan mo na ’yon.”

Meanwhile, Rufa Mae expressed gratitude to her supporters amid the controversy.

“Salamat po for supporting me in my singing career, guys! Mahal ko kayong lahat,” the comedienne-actress said.

Like Ogie, she has not addressed the negative comments aimed at the judges because of her appearance on the show. / TRC S