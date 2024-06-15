Alcover calls for city agri head’s resignation anew

A CEBU City legislator has reiterated his call for the resignation of the City Agriculture head, emphasizing his refusal to collaborate with him.

In an interview on Friday, June 14, 2024, Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover said that acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia had assigned him an executive role to oversee the agriculture department. He emphasized that he is still awaiting changes as he continues to demand Joelito Baclayon’s resignation.

“I cannot work with him. Kung overseer ko, but naa lang gihapon siya, I cannot work with him," said Baclayon. (I cannot work with him. If I am the overseer, but he is still around, I cannot work with him.)

Alcover said he already raised this concern again with Garcia, saying he is waiting for the acting mayor to decide whether to replace Baclayon or not.

Alcover said if Garcia chooses not to replace Baclayon, that is his right. But if he decides to replace him, he would be willing to work with whoever the acting mayor appoints.

“I will not perform my executive function unless Baclayon is replaced,” Alcover reiterated.

He once again highlighted Baclayon’s lack of comprehensive plan for the farmers and agricultural developments.

“How can I work with someone when I know what has happened and he did nothing? I am also aware of the complaints from farmers against him,” Alcover said in Cebuano.

Alcover said farmers have been reporting to him about the low-quality and even expired seeds, which hinder them from producing crops.

Alcover hoped that Garcia would listen, noting that Mayor Michael Rama, who is currently under preventive suspension, did not heed his advice.

“Hopefully, Raymond (Alvin) Garcia will consider my request so we can properly work on the issues in the rural areas, especially now that the rainy season is starting,” the councilor said.

In addition to concerns about crops, potential flooding in mountainous areas is also another concern.

He said it is crucial to see what can be done in rural areas, especially with the flooding concerns.

He said there are plans to construct dams and water catchments in the mountain areas, emphasizing their dual purpose: to mitigate water flow and to provide water for agriculture.

Alcover recalled an experience in Bukidnon, where they had large water catchments that they turned into fish ponds.

The councilor added that although he wasn’t given an executive role prior to Rama’s suspension, he already oversees rural development.

He said rural development isn’t only about agriculture but also ensuring that barangay roads and farm-to-market roads are in place and in good condition.

“Currently, these roads are severely damaged due to the rain,” Alcover said. / AML