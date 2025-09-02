Alcover: Colon Night Market needs guidelines

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. has questioned the operation of the Colon Night Market as some stalls have been reportedly sold to non-Cebu City residents, contrary to the bazaar’s purpose.

During the Council’s regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, Alcover urged Mayor Nestor Archival to convene the Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa (Gasa), the body tasked to oversee and harmonize night markets and bazaar activities in the city.

Alcover said there were no concrete guidelines regarding the recent opening of the night market. He said Gasa must determine the qualified beneficiaries who can avail of slots there.

He also noted that the city has two existing night markets, one in Colon Street and the other at the ‘Chibugan sa Kamagayan’ in Barangay Kamagayan.

Alcover said while he sits as a member of the group, he was not informed about the ongoing bazaar in Colon Street.

However, Councilor Sisinio Andales said the Colon Night Market, which began last Aug. 30 and will run until Sept. 30, has already secured authorization.

Andales clarified that a resolution from Councilor Alvin Arcilla for the temporary closure of portions of Colon Street during the night has been approved.

Organizers had also complied with City Hall requirements such as the payment of dues to the City Treasurer’s Office and approval from the three surrounding barangays — Santo Niño, Parian, and Kalubihan.

Andales added that with Arcilla’s resolution in place, there was no need for Gasa to convene.

Alcover maintained that Gasa should have been consulted to avoid confusion and to ensure that the market’s original intent, which is to benefit Cebu City residents, is properly observed.

Calling the Colon Night Market a “lifeline” for small entrepreneurs, Alcover acknowledged its role in boosting the local economy and tourism.

In previous years, the night market opened during the Christmas Season from September to December.

“Issues of sanitation, waste management, traffic congestion, public safety, peace and order, and fair allocation of souls must be properly addressed if we want this initiative to be sustainable and beneficial to all,” said Alcover.

For his part, Arcilla said his resolution covered only the street closure and was not meant to replace the role of the Gasa board.

Alcover’s motion to convene Gasa was approved. / EHP