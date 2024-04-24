Alcover demands City agri department head’s resignation

A LOCAL legislator has demanded for the Cebu City Agriculture Department (CAD) head’s resignation following the continuing effects of the El Niño in the mountain barangays.

In a phone interview on Monday, April 22, 2024, Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. said he has no executive power to alleviate the situation of the farmers due to extreme heat brought by the El Niño.

“Wala koy executive power, mao bitaw I strongly demand. Demand na ni akoa, dili na ni friendly advice nga mawala nana si Joey Baclayon,” Alcover said.

(I don’t have an executive power, that’s why I strongly demand. This is already a demand, not a friendly advice for Joey Baclayon to resign.)

Alcover said that CAD head Joelito Baclayon had never visited the mountain barangays, resulting in not having enough preparations against drought.

Alcover said several farmers would ask about the City’s assistance for them, but he could not answer, emphasizing that it should be Baclayon who would answer them.

He said the least he can do as a councilor is to ask Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to provide farmers food on their tables; rice allocation in particular.

Alcover also emphasized that rice allocation should not be handpicked. Instead, every farmer affected by the declared state of calamity must receive it.

“Nganong pilion man ang hatagan? Dapat mohatag jud ta og tag 25 kilos nga bugas para at least mo survive sila until May,” Alcover said.

(Why handpick the beneficiaries? We should give at least 25 kilos of rice so they will survive until May.)

Asked if his demand would solve the problem, Alcover said the person in Baclayon’s position should have a heart for the farmers.

“Ang ako nga butangan og tawo nga dunay kasingkasing kay akong kuyogan kanang mohatag og hustong pag-atiman,” Alcover said.

(What I want is to replace him with a person who has a heart for the farmers, who can give proper care and support.)

He said he has been inviting Baclayon to go with him in the mountain barangays to visit the farmers, but the latter never heeded his invitation.

He added that Baclayon would never attend meetings that he would call for.

When asked if Baclayon had reached out to him following his call, Alcover said that while there was intent, for him, it is too late.

“Wala na awahi na kaayo. He has to resign kay wa na jud siya,” he said.

(It’s too late. He has to resign.)

According to Alcover, he did not lack in reminding Baclayon, adding that on the part of the Council, they have provided a P85-million budget for the farmers, but Baclayon only spent P21 million.

He said the council also allocated funds for agricultural equipment in 2023, but were only returned to the treasury.

Sought for comments on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, Baclayon said he would not give any comment.

Baclayon said he would continue working to resolve or alleviate the problems caused by El Niño, not just for farmers but for the entire Cebuano community.

“This is not the time for blame or accusations on whoever causes the problem, but to work together, unite, and find solutions to the heat we are experiencing,” Baclayon said in Cebuano. (AML)