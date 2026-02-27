Alcover: Disclose 'Tino' fund spending

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. has demanded a comprehensive accounting of the P153 million calamity funds and various donations used for the typhoon Tino disaster response. He will present a resolution to the City Council on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to compel the City Government to release detailed disbursement and liquidation reports.

TYPHOON AFTERMATH. Typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu on Nov. 4, 2025, brought torrential rains, flash floods and landslides, displacing thousands and causing 33 fatalities in Cebu City out of the 96 recorded in the province. Following the devastation, the City Council approved a state of calamity based on the recommendation of the local disaster council.

This declaration authorized the City to access P153 million from its Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund. The allocation included P120 million for quick response and P33 million for relief and recovery assistance.

Many private entities and other local governments also sent aid to the city. However, the City has not provided an update on these funds since last year.

ALCOVER’S ASSERTION. Alcover asserts that the public deserves to know exactly how their money and the received donations were spent. Citing the council’s oversight powers under the Local Government Code, he wants a breakdown of specific programs, procurement documents and relief beneficiaries.

“Transparency and accountability are paramount in maintaining public trust, particularly in times of disaster when public resources and donations are mobilized for humanitarian purposes,” read a portion of Alcover’s draft resolution.

City Treasurer Emma Villarete, for her part, said the City Treasurer’s Office is ready with the disaster response reports. She said only a small amount of the fund was actually used, though she did not have the exact figure on hand when SunStar Cebu interviewed her on Friday, Feb. 27.

WHAT’S AT STAKE. When disasters happen, a lot of public and private money comes in. This is why it is important for local governments to be open about their finances. Residents can’t be sure that the aid went to calamity victims who needed it the most without a clear record of specific programs, how they were bought, and a verified list of beneficiaries. This level of accounting keeps public money safe from being misused and makes sure that future donors trust the city to handle relief efforts responsibly.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW YET. The exact amount of the P153 million allocation that the City actually spent remains unknown. There is also no public inventory of the cash and in-kind donations the City received, nor a comprehensive list indicating the donor names, amounts given, storage locations or recipient barangays. The supporting documents for procurement, such as contracts and purchase orders, have yet to be disclosed and verified by the City Accountant and the Commission on Audit.

WHAT’S NEXT. Alcover will present his resolution to the City Council on March 3. If the council approves it, official requests for full accounting and liquidation reports will go to the Office of the Mayor, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the City Treasurer, the City Accountant, and the Commission on Audit in Cebu City. / CAV