Alcover faces 12 cyberlibel complaints

CEBU City Councilor Jun Alcover is facing 12 cyberlibel complaints filed in Marawi City, a situation he called an act of harassment and deeply disturbing.

The complaints were submitted by businessman Ibrahim Ala Dianalan Jr., also known as Mark Dianalan, who organizes the Colon Night Market under the Participative Association of Sugbo Vendors Incorporated (PASVI).

According to the complaint, Alcover allegedly made multiple posts on his Facebook accounts, “Jun Alcover” and “Jun Amigo,” containing statements that Dianalan claims were defamatory, malicious, and intended to harm his reputation.

The Facebook posts in question reportedly criticized the operation of the Colon Night Market, alleging that it proceeded without proper approval from the GASA Board and the Cebu City Council.

Dianalan also alleged that Alcover referred to him as part of a “syndicate” and a “buaya,” a term in Filipino commonly used to describe a corrupt individual.

The complaint further stated that Alcover allegedly encouraged vendors not to pay for their stalls, suggesting that the night market was operating illegally.

Alcover, however, has strongly denied the allegations.

He emphasized that the Colon Night Market had secured all necessary permits, including a special permit issued by the Business Permit and Licensing Office, as well as official authorization from the Cebu City Council through Resolution No. 17-0588-2025.

The councilor added that the GASA Board does not have regulatory oversight over the night market, a position confirmed by the Cebu City Legal Office in its Opinion No. 2025-241-MCK.

“The posts are not only false but also malicious. It is impossible that I was unaware of the City Council’s approval, since I was present and actively participated in the session that authorized the night market’s operations," he said.

The complaint against Alcover highlights a total of eight Facebook posts made between September and October 2025, which Dianalan claims damaged his reputation and business integrity.

The filings seek the prosecution of Alcover under the Cybercrime Prevention Act for cyberlibel.

For his part, Alcover described the complaints as part of a broader pattern of harassment aimed at discouraging public officials from exercising their oversight responsibilities.

He reiterated his commitment to his work in the city council, assuring constituents that he would continue to scrutinize city operations and defend transparency in governance. (CAV)