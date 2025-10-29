Alcover files graft complaint vs Archival, 2 others

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. filed on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, a criminal and administrative complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman–Visayas against Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., City Treasurer Emma Villarete, and City Administrator Albert Tan.

The complaint was filed due to alleged violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and other administrative offenses in connection with the operation of the Colon Street Night Market 2025.

Alcover accused the three officials of grave misconduct, gross negligence, and violations of Republic Acts 3019 and 6713, citing the “illegal conversion of a public street into a private commercial venture.”

The 27-page complaint-affidavit stated that the Colon Street Night Market was allegedly operated under a special permit issued by the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) to a private group, the Participative Association of Sugbo Vendors Incorporated (Pasvi), headed by Ibrahim “Mark” Dianalan.

The group, Alcover claimed, was authorized to screen vendors, collect stall rentals, and retain proceeds without the approval of the City Council, or any public bidding process.

"This is not a night market. It’s a black market masquerading as public service,” Alcover said in his complaint. “Public property was converted into a private business enterprise, enriching a few at the expense of the Cebu City Government and its people.”

Alcover alleged that around P6,000 was collected monthly from over 600 vendors, totaling about P3.6 million per month, but only P200,000 was reportedly remitted to the City.

He said this discrepancy resulted in an unremitted balance of P6.8 million over two months.

The councilor also cited Archival’s public statements during an October 13 press conference, where the mayor reportedly admitted that the City allowed a private organizer to handle the night market “because the City Government could not manage it.”

Alcover argued that this admission “proves evident bad faith and a deliberate abdication of government responsibility.”

The complaint outlined several legal violations, including:

Section 21 of the Local Government Code, which requires a city ordinance to authorize the closure of public roads for commercial use;

Commission on Audit (COA) Circular 92-386, which mandates public bidding and formal lease agreements for government properties;