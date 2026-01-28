Alcover grills Archival over past calls to close Binaliw landfill

A POINTED exchange unfolded during a Cebu City Council executive session on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, after Councilor Jun Alcover confronted Mayor Nestor Archival over his previous position on the Binaliw landfill before assuming office.

Alcover, a vocal critic of the current administration, questioned the mayor’s earlier pronouncements when Archival was still a councilor, recalling statements in which he had pushed for the closure of the Binaliw landfill following complaints from nearby residents.

According to Alcover, Archival had previously called for a cease-and-desist order against the landfill, citing persistent complaints from the community.

The councilor asked how those earlier calls aligned with the mayor’s present stance, given that Binaliw had remained Cebu City’s primary waste disposal site until its collapse earlier this month.

In response, Archival clarified that his objections at the time were not directed at the sheer volume of garbage being dumped at the facility, but at the foul odor emanating from the landfill and the numerous complaints he had received from affected residents.

The mayor said the issue then was the nuisance caused by the smell, not the city’s waste output, stressing that the concerns raised were specific to environmental and quality-of-life issues in surrounding areas.

Archival also reminded the council that he has been in office for less than 200 days and that the realities of governance require difficult trade-offs, particularly when it comes to waste management.

He explained that while calls to shut down a landfill may resonate with public frustration, the City could not simply close its only major disposal facility without viable alternatives in place, given that Cebu City generates hundreds of tons of garbage daily. (CAV)