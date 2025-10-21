Alcover on Archival’s 100-Day report: Lacks real achievements

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover has cast doubt on the accuracy and substance of Mayor Nestor Archival Sr.’s first 100 days report, saying it focused more on promises than actual achievements.

Archival presented his 100-day accomplishment report on October 16, 2025, highlighting governance initiatives, budget reforms, and the creation of several special bodies to enhance policy coordination.

But for Alcover, the report failed to show tangible results.

“My understanding of the first 100 days is what you’ve accomplished within that period, not just plans,” he said.

Among his key criticisms was Archival’s mention of the creation of 40 special bodies, which the mayor said would help improve governance and assist in specific city programs.

“Creating special bodies is meant to assist the mayor. For example, Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa sa Gugma (Gasa) is a special body that oversees ambulant vendors, especially those in the night market which he failed to convene,” Alcover said.

He also hit the administration’s budget-saving measures, citing the reduced monthly fuel allocation for ambulances from 500 liters under the previous administration to only 150 liters which he said has affected services in mountain barangays.

The councilor likewise raised doubts about the City’s rice subsidy program, accusing Archival’s camp of delays and lack of clear implementation plans despite his sponsorship of a resolution authorizing the purchase of rice from the Food Terminal Inc.

Alcover also expressed frustration over the cancellation of a skateboarding event at the SRP, which he claimed showed the mayor’s lack of independence.

The criticism adds to the ongoing tension between Alcover and Archival, who have repeatedly clashed since the mayor took office in July. (CAV)