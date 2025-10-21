Alcover ramps up attacks on Archival: Fuel cuts affect ambulances, disrupts emergency ops in remote villages

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. has criticized Mayor Nestor Archival for cutting the monthly fuel allocation for city ambulances from 500 liters to only 150 liters, saying the move has disrupted emergency operations in the mountain barangays.

Alcover said while he understands the administration’s effort to practice austerity and save public funds, the reduction has come at the expense of basic services that directly affect residents’ safety.

“I have no problem with implementing cost-saving measures, but not at the expense of basic services. Why reduce the fuel allocation to only 150 liters when it’s vital for ambulances, especially in the upland barangays?” Alcover said in a press conference on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

He added that barangay officials from the mountain areas had complained about the difficulty of transporting patients to city hospitals, citing delays caused by the limited fuel supply.

Councilor Franklyn Ong, president of Association of Barangay Councils (ABC), confirmed that the city’s barangays have been notified of the new fuel allocations and that his office has started consolidating feedback from the ground.

“Yes, we have received the advice of our new fuel allocation per barangay,” Ong told SunStar Cebu.

He said the ABC secretariat is now gathering detailed information from various barangays, including the type and model of their vehicles, their assigned purposes, whether for administration, disaster response, peace and order, or solid waste management and the distances these vehicles regularly travel.

“After, we will request an audience with Mayor Archival for discussion,” Ong said.

The fuel issue was one of the major concerns Alcover raised following Archival’s presentation of his first 100-day report on Oct. 16.

The report, which highlighted governance reforms, budget discipline, and the creation of new special bodies to strengthen policy coordination, was meant to showcase what the administration had achieved since assuming office in July.

However, Alcover argued that the mayor’s report contained more “plans and promises” than concrete accomplishments.

“My understanding of the first 100 days is what you’ve accomplished within that period, not just plans,” he said.

Special bodies questioned

Archival had announced the formation of 40 special bodies intended to assist the mayor’s office in various sectors such as urban planning, public markets, food security and community welfare.

But Alcover questioned the substance of these bodies, saying their creation alone does not amount to an accomplishment.

Although he admitted the idea “sounds good,” Alcover emphasized that important groups, especially the Gasa sa Katawhan sa Sugbo (Gasa), the special body responsible for handling vendor-related issues like those at the controversial Colon Night Market, were not even convened.

“Creating special bodies is meant to assist the mayor. For example, Gasa is a special body that oversees ambulant vendors, especially those in the night market, which he did not convene,” he said.

For his part, Archival previously expressed doubts about the integrity of the Gasa Board, pointing to reports that it had not remitted stall rental fees to the city government in recent years.

Rice subsidy program

Alcover also took aim at the administration’s handling of the city’s rice subsidy program, which aims to provide 20 kilograms of rice to qualified families.

The councilor said the implementation of the program falls under the executive branch, not the City Council. He said his role was limited to sponsoring the resolution that authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Food Terminal Inc. for the purchase of rice at P6.50 per kilo, which would then be sold to residents at subsidized prices.

While he supported the program in principle, Alcover claimed that members of Archival’s own party, the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), initially resisted the measure during deliberations.

“I refused to take charge of implementing the 20-kilo rice program because that’s not my role. With Nestor’s style, I’ve learned my lesson; I won’t accept that responsibility. If it fails, who gets blamed?” he said.

He expressed doubts that the program would be implemented before the end of the year.

“I doubt this will push through. December is fast approaching,” he said.

Mayor's lack of independence

Alcover further voiced frustration over what he described as Archival’s lack of independence in decision-making, citing the cancellation of a skateboarding event initially planned for the South Road Properties (SRP).

According to Alcover, the venue change came after Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña advised against using SRP.

Alcover said the skateboarding event at SRP would no longer push through because Osmeña did not give his approval, and that it would instead be held near Fort San Pedro.

He added that what frustrated him about Archival was his lack of a firm stand.

Development projects hit

Alcover also questioned the legality of some ongoing urban development projects, including a greenhouse where vegetables are being grown.

He criticized the placement of the structure near the historic Magellan’s Cross, calling it “illegal” due to its proximity to a protected heritage area.

The latest exchange marks a further escalation in the ongoing feud between Alcover andArchival, who have been at odds since the latter assumed office on June 30 following his election victory.

Alcover has emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of the administration.

He has questioned the legality of the Colon Night Market and branding Osmeña’s “Mayor of the Night” initiative as unconstitutional.

Confusion

Archival, for his part, has expressed confusion over Alcover’s continued attacks, noting that several of the issues raised had already been clarified internally.

Archival and Osmeña have consistently dismissed Alcover’s statements as baseless and politically motivated.

Despite the deepening political divide, both camps maintain that their focus remains on serving the residents of Cebu City. (CAV)