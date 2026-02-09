Alcover recovers after cancer surgery

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. has undergone surgery for Stage 1 prostate cancer and is now in recovering, resulting in his temporary absence from council sessions.

In a letter dated Feb. 9, 2026, addressed to City Council Secretary Charisse Piramide, Alcover formally informed the Cebu City Council that he would be unable to attend the Feb. 10, session due to a recent prostate cancer operation at Chong Hua Hospital. He said he is still recuperating as advised by his attending physicians.

Following the procedure, Alcover shared an update on social media, thanking supporters and medical staff for the success of the operation and the support he received.

He quoted one of his doctors as telling him that the cancer was already cleared since it was detected early.

“Kons Jun, clear na ka sa cancer kay at least sayo atua na gikuha… mo survive naka ani for the next 100 years… hahaha,” he said.

(Kons Jun, you’re already clear of cancer since it was caught and removed early… you’ll survive this for the next 100 years… hahaha.)

Now 74 years old, Alcover said he is thankful for the opportunity to continue serving the public, particularly the poor and marginalized sectors.

He also extended his appreciation to his family, friends, and constituents who offered prayers and assistance during his medical treatment.

“Akong kinabuhi puro miagi sa kulbahinam… wa gyud ko mag-expect nga moabot ko og 74 years old na… Andam ko modawat sa sugo sa Ginoo nga wa pa matapos,” he wrote.

(My life has been filled with adventure... I did not expect to reach 74 years old... I am ready to accept God’s will even if my juourney is not yet finished.)

Alcover likewise urged men aged 50 to 60 to undergo regular prostate checkups, emphasizing that early detection remains key to successful treatment.

According to medical experts, prostate cancer is a disease that occurs when abnormal cells grow in the prostate gland, a small gland found in men that produces fluid for semen. When detected early, particularly in its initial stages, prostate cancer is considered highly treatable and often has a high survival rate. / CAV