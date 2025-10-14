Alcover repeats call for Colon Night Market suspension

CEBU City Councilor Pastor "Jun" Alcover Jr. has renewed his call to suspend the operations of the Colon Night Market, denouncing what he described as its "illegal continuation" beyond the period authorized by the city's Traffic Management Committee (TMC).

In his privilege speech before the City Council on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Alcover argued that the market's special permit, endorsed by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and approved by the Council, was valid only from September 5 to October 5, 2025.

He presented a copy of the endorsement signed by CCTO head Raquel Arce, which stated that the road closure from Osmeña Boulevard to Pelaez Street (full) and Pelaez Street to Junquera Street (partial) covered only that 30-day period.

"The authorization has already lapsed, yet the night market continues to operate in blatant disregard of the law and this council's authority," Alcover said.

The councilor also noted that the road closure has now extended all the way to Mabini Street, an area not covered by the original TMC resolution. He described the ongoing operation as "a direct violation" of the conditions earlier approved by the council.

Alcover, who chairs the committee on markets, flagged what he called "serious discrepancies" in the night market's management.

He said that while the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) had approved a special permit for only 100 vendors, a ground inspection revealed that nearly 1,000 vendors were currently occupying stalls at the site.

Alcover also questioned the role of event organizer Ibrahim "Mark" Dianalan, saying he is not a registered voter of Cebu City, and that his group, the Participative Association of Sugbo Vendors Inc. (Pasvi), is not accredited by the City Government.

"These are clear violations of our policies," he said.

He added that no consultation or coordination was made with Garbo, Alyansa, Sumbanan, Alang sa Kabus (Gasa), the body mandated by ordinance to regulate informal trade activities.

Alcover also reiterated concerns over the alleged P6,000 stall fee collected from vendors, which was reportedly turned over to private organizers instead of the city treasury.

He said organizers justified the collection, saying the money covers electricity, garbage collection and security costs — expenses that had previously been shouldered by the City.

However, Alcover said these claims must still be verified by the BPLO and audited properly.

Alcover then moved for the council to request Mayor Nestor Archival to immediately suspend the night market's operations, citing the absence of any formal extension of authority.

He also urged the CCTO to strictly implement TMC resolutions and prevent any unauthorized road closures. He asked the BPLO to investigate possible permit misuse or overreach.

"This is not about opposing livelihood. This is about respecting due process, legality, and proper governance. Good intentions should never justify illegal actions," he said.

Andales' "rebuke"

Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales took issue with Alcover's use of the word "illegal," cautioning that the term carries legal implications that only the courts can determine.

Andales asked Alcover to clarify what he meant by "illegal continuation," suggesting that the term "irregular" might be more appropriate to describe the situation.

"We have to be careful with our words. The courts, not this council, have the authority to declare something illegal," Andales said.

Alcover responded that his use of the term was based on his "own definition," emphasizing that the market's ongoing operation was not in accordance with the council-approved resolution.

In an earlier interview, Archival defended the continuation of the Colon Night Market, maintaining that it operates under a third-party arrangement duly approved by the city.

Archival said the private group, which he did not identify, paid P200,000 for September and will pay the same amount each month until December to the City Government to organize and manage the event, with the BPLO and the Office of the Mayor authorizing the setup.

"They are the ones who organized it, and then after that, they rented out their tents. What's the problem with that?" Archival said.

He added that the private organizer shoulders the costs for electricity, garbage collection, and security — expenses that previously came from the City's budget.

Archival also downplayed the P6,000 rental fee issue, saying vendors who have complaints should bring them directly to his office. (CAV)