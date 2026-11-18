CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. wants the council to compare trip records with government payments to determine whether public utility vehicle (PUV) operators provided the free rides promised to commuters on the 01K route.

Alcover is now seeking transport regulators to explain how they handled complaints on the route, which travels from V. Urgello St., Cebu City to Parkmall in Mandaue City. This move came more than a year after commuters first reported missed free rides.

The councilor also cited reports during his privilege speech on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, that only about half of the 100 modernized PUVs enlisted for Libreng Sakay regularly served the route in September 2025, two months after the National Government program began.

Trips and payments

Alcover asked the council to obtain the list of participating operators and their accredited vehicles, along with deployment schedules, GPS records and reports showing which trips the PUVs completed.

He also sought records showing how much the government allocated for the program, how much it released and how much it paid participating operators.

“Public funds must translate into public service,” he said.

The program began in July 2025 with a daily subsidy of about P350,000 and a target of 20,000 passengers a day. Participating PUVs were to offer free rides from 6 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Within weeks of the launch, commuters reported that some drivers passed waiting passengers or skipped trips during free-ride hours.

In February 2026, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it would investigate complaints of missed trips and too few jeepneys operating during those hours. DOTr has yet to release an update on its investigation.

Recent complaints

The latest complaints centered on a designated stop in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, where commuters said PUVs passed them during rush hour. A video of the incident circulated online.

DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon directed the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB 7) to investigate.

In separate show-cause orders dated Oct. 31, LTFRB 7 directed JP and Sons Transport Group Inc. and Aleja Fua Rent A Car Corp. to answer the complaints.

LTFRB 7 cited rules and Joint Administrative Order 2014-01 that prohibit PUVs from refusing to carry passengers without just cause.

Dizon has warned that drivers who refused passengers during government-paid service hours could lose their licenses. He urged drivers with pay disputes to take their complaints to the LTFRB 7 or the DOTr.

Alcover said the operators were entitled to due process, but the repeated complaints warranted scrutiny because the government pays for the rides.

Proposed council inquiry

Alcover asked for copies of the show-cause orders and an update on the LTFRB 7 hearing scheduled for Nov. 12. He also sought records of complaints and enforcement actions dating to the program’s launch.

“If substantially similar complaints continue to surface for more than a year, then we must determine whether these are merely isolated incidents or indications of deeper problems in the program’s implementation, monitoring, and enforcement,” he said.

Alcover moved for an executive session with representatives of the DOTr, LTFRB 7, the Land Transportation Office, the Cebu City Transportation Office and the two operators.

He said the session would allow the council to hear from the agencies and operators before deciding what legislative measures to pursue. / CAV