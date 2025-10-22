Alcover seeks monthly FA letters for seniors

COUNCILOR Pastor Alcover pushes for the approval of authorization letters signed by the beneficiaries and verified by the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) to release the distribution of monthly financial aid for senior citizens.

In his privilege speech on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, he proposed that qualified beneficiaries should be allowed to designate relatives to claim financial assistance on behalf of seniors residing outside Cebu City due to illness.

City Ordinance no. 2453 entitles each qualified senior citizen of Cebu City to receive a monthly stipend of P1,000, a program established out of compassion and social responsibility.

However, Alcover, stated that the ordinance and Executive Order 24 issued by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival prohibit authorization during the monthly distribution of financial assistance.

“We are defeating the purpose of helping, because seniors reaching the age of 80 and 90, those are the times they need help,” said Alcover. “But the problem is that we have a law that does not allow to bring or deliver (financial aid) outside the city.”

Alcover added that requiring the presence of these ailing elders undermines the humanitarian goal of the ordinance, which aims to provide them with financial assistance during their greatest time of need.

Alcover noted that beneficiaries’ relatives must provide evidence that a senior citizen is unable to travel to Cebu City, as well as proof of their continued existence, to support the request for this representation.

Councilor Sisinio Andales opposes Alcover’s proposal, asserting that the law clearly requires beneficiaries to collect their financial aid in person.

“I do believe that you’re asking the Mayor to violate the law itself,” said Andales

Andales also added the need to protect public funds and prevent potential misuse by individuals who might falsely claim to be beneficiaries.

Alcover urged the Office of the Mayor to identify methods for ensuring that financial assistance reaches the senior citizens in need.

Alcover also requested Osca to provide the council with a list of over 7,000 newly qualified senior citizens for transparency and proper monitoring of the program.

Alcover’s request refers to the 7,780 new qualified beneficiaries identified since 2013, who will receive their delayed financial assistance on Oct. 25, 2025. / Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern