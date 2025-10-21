Alcover slams Archival's first 100 days as mayor

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. has intensified his criticism of Mayor Nestor Archival over fuel allocation cuts to city ambulances, claiming the reduction from 500 liters to 150 liters monthly has disrupted emergency operations in mountain barangays. This escalating criticism adds to the ongoing tension between the two officials since Archival became mayor on June 30, 2025.

Archival, for his part, has expressed confusion over Alcover’s continued attacks, noting that several of the issues raised had already been clarified internally. Archival and his ally in the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, have consistently dismissed Alcover’s statements as baseless and politically motivated.

FUEL CUTS AND EMERGENCY SERVICES. Alcover contends that while he understands the administration’s effort to practice austerity and save public funds, the fuel reduction has come at the expense of basic services and affects residents’ safety. “I have no problem with implementing cost-saving measures, but not at the expense of basic services. Why reduce the fuel allocation to only 150 liters when it’s vital for ambulances, especially in the upland barangays?” Alcover said during a press conference on Monday, Oct. 20.

Barangay officials from mountain areas have complained about difficulty transporting patients to city hospitals, citing delays caused by the limited fuel supply. Councilor Franklyn Ong, president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC), confirmed that the city’s barangays have been notified of new fuel allocations. “Yes, we have received the advice of our new fuel allocation per barangay,” Ong told SunStar Cebu.

His office has begun consolidating feedback from barangays, gathering information about vehicle types, assigned purposes and distances regularly traveled. “We will request an audience with Mayor Archival for discussion,” Ong said.

BROADER CONCERNS: “MORE PLANS, PROMISES.” The fuel issue emerged as one of Alcover’s major concerns following Archival’s presentation of his first 100-day report on Oct. 16. The report highlighted governance reforms, budget discipline and creation of new special bodies to strengthen policy coordination. Alcover argued the report contained more “plans and promises” than concrete accomplishments. “My understanding of the first 100 days is what you’ve accomplished within that period, not just plans,” he said.

Archival announced the formation of 40 special bodies intended to assist the mayor’s office in various sectors including urban planning, public markets, food security and community welfare. Alcover questioned the substance of these bodies, saying their creation alone does not constitute an accomplishment. Although he admitted the idea “sounds good,” Alcover emphasized that important groups, especially Gasa sa Katawhan sa Sugbo (Gasa), the special body responsible for handling vendor-related issues at the controversial Colon Night Market, were not even convened. “Creating special bodies is meant to assist the mayor. For example, Gasa is a special body that oversees ambulant vendors, especially those in the night market, which he did not convene,” he said.

Archival previously expressed doubts about the integrity of the Gasa Board, pointing to reports that it had not remitted stall rental fees to the City Government in recent years.

OTHER POINTS OF CONTENTION. Alcover has raised multiple additional concerns about the administration. He questioned the implementation of the City’s rice subsidy program, which aims to provide P20 per kilogram of rice to qualified families. While he sponsored the resolution that authorized Archival to enter into an agreement with Food Terminal Inc. for rice purchases at P6.50 per kilo to be sold to residents at subsidized prices, Alcover claimed members of Archival’s own party, BOPK, initially resisted the measure.

“I refused to take charge of implementing the P20-kilo rice program because that’s not my role. With Nestor’s style, I’ve learned my lesson; I won’t accept that responsibility. If it fails, who gets blamed?” Alcover said. “I doubt this will push through. December is fast approaching.”

Alcover also voiced frustration over what he described as Archival’s lack of independence in decision-making, citing the cancellation of a skateboarding event initially planned for the South Road Properties (SRP). According to Alcover, the venue change came after Osmeña advised against using the site. The event would instead be held near Fort San Pedro.

The councilor further questioned the legality of ongoing urban development projects, including a greenhouse for vegetable cultivation. He criticized the placement of the structure near the historic Magellan’s Cross, calling it “illegal” due to its proximity to a protected heritage area.

THE POLITICAL CONTEXT. Alcover, who ran in the May 2025 elections under Kugi Uswag Sugbo of former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, has emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of the administration. He has previously questioned the legality of the Colon Night Market and branded Osmeña’s “Mayor of the Night” initiative as unconstitutional.

WHAT REMAINS UNCLEAR. Several questions remain unresolved. The precise impact of fuel cuts on emergency response times in mountain barangays has not been quantified. It is unclear whether Archival’s administration has provided detailed justification for the specific reduction from 500 to 150 liters or whether alternative cost-saving measures were considered. The timeline and methodology for implementing the rice subsidy program remain uncertain, as does the resolution of heritage site concerns regarding the greenhouse project near Magellan’s Cross.

WHAT COMES NEXT. The ABC plans to request an audience with Archival to discuss fuel allocations and gather additional information from individual barangays. The implementation status of the rice subsidy program before the year’s end will become clearer as December approaches. Further legal and administrative clarifications regarding the greenhouse project and other development initiatives are anticipated. / CAV